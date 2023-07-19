comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Gains Momentum: Trading Positively
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Gains Momentum: Trading Positively

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 378.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL opened at 383.05 and closed at 381.8. The stock's high for the day was 387.75, while the low was 378.2. The company's market capitalization stands at 81,944.75 crore. The 52-week high for BPCL is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 117,874 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30:10 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹381.7, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹378.95

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 381.7. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.75, which means that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a small positive movement in its price.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15:55 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹381.45, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹378.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 381.45. It has experienced a 0.66% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00:10 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹381.65, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹378.95

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 381.65. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.7, indicating a positive change in the stock's value. Overall, the stock has shown a small increase in value based on this data.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45:56 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹382.45, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹378.95

The current stock price of BPCL is 382.45, which represents a percent change of 0.92. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.92% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.5.

19 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:31:04 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹380.4, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹378.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 380.4. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

19 Jul 2023, 09:15:11 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹379.15, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹378.95

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 379.15. There has been a 0.05 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, which means the stock price has increased by 0.2 units.

19 Jul 2023, 09:02:29 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹378.95, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹381.8

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 378.95. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.85, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

19 Jul 2023, 08:05:52 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹381.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 117,874. The closing price for the shares was 381.8.

