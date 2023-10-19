Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at a price of ₹356.45 and closed at ₹354.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹356.55, while the lowest price was ₹349. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹75,760.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 201,260.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹352.2 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% or 1.85 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.23%
|3 Months
|-7.25%
|6 Months
|2.4%
|YTD
|5.96%
|1 Year
|18.41%
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹350.35. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹4.45.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 201,260. The closing price for the day was ₹354.8.
