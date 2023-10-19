Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 350.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at a price of 356.45 and closed at 354.8. The highest price reached during the day was 356.55, while the lowest price was 349. The market capitalization of BPCL is 75,760.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 201,260.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹352.2, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹350.35

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 352.2 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% or 1.85 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months-7.25%
6 Months2.4%
YTD5.96%
1 Year18.41%
19 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹350.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹354.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 350.35. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, which means the stock price has decreased by 4.45.

19 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹354.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 201,260. The closing price for the day was 354.8.

