Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 446.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 446.9 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 451.25, while the lowest was 445.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 96,984.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 125,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹446.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 125,867. The closing price for the day was 446.9.

