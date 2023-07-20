comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 378.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 379.15 and closed at 378.95. The stock had a high of 385.45 and a low of 378.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is 83,080.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 397.8 and its 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 08:25:34 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹378.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 91,531. The closing price for the day was 378.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout