Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

Bpcl stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 378.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹379.15 and closed at ₹378.95. The stock had a high of ₹385.45 and a low of ₹378.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹83,080.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹397.8 and its 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,531 shares.
20 Jul 2023, 08:25:34 AM IST
