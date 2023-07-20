Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 378.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 379.15 and closed at 378.95. The stock had a high of 385.45 and a low of 378.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is 83,080.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 397.8 and its 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹378.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 91,531. The closing price for the day was 378.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.