Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹379.15 and closed at ₹378.95. The stock had a high of ₹385.45 and a low of ₹378.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹83,080.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹397.8 and its 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.