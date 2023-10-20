Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, BPCL opened at ₹349.3 and closed at ₹350.35. The stock reached a high of ₹354.2 and a low of ₹349.05 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹76,463.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 168,537 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 351.65. The bid price is INR 351.4 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is INR 351.6 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 26,901,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for BPCL stock shows that its price is ₹351.5. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decline of ₹2.1 in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|-6.13%
|6 Months
|2.91%
|YTD
|7.02%
|1 Year
|21.07%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹351.8 with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.8 from the previous value. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the BPCL stock price.
On the last day of trading, BPCL on the BSE had a volume of 168,537 shares with a closing price of ₹350.35.
