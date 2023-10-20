Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 353.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL opened at 349.3 and closed at 350.35. The stock reached a high of 354.2 and a low of 349.05 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,463.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 168,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 351.75 as against previous close of 353.75

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 351.65. The bid price is INR 351.4 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is INR 351.6 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 26,901,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹351.5, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹353.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that its price is 351.5. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decline of 2.1 in the stock's price.

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-6.13%
6 Months2.91%
YTD7.02%
1 Year21.07%
20 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹351.8, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹353.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 351.8 with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decrease of 1.8 from the previous value. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the BPCL stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹350.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BPCL on the BSE had a volume of 168,537 shares with a closing price of 350.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.