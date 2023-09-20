Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at ₹352.25 and closed at ₹352.3. The highest price during the day was ₹361, while the lowest price was ₹349.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,901.03 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹288.2 respectively. The total BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 291,465.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹352.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares exchanged was 291,465. The closing price for the shares was ₹352.3.