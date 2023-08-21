comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 357.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at 355.15 and closed at 357.25. The stock reached a high of 358.3 and a low of 352 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,268.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 130,276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:03:23 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹352.7, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹357.25

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 352.7, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -4.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.27% and has decreased by 4.55 points. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:22:14 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 130,276. The closing price of the stock was 357.25.

