Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 357.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at ₹355.15 and closed at ₹357.25. The stock reached a high of ₹358.3 and a low of ₹352 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹76,268.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 130,276 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:03:23 AM IST
Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹352.7, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹357.25
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹352.7, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -4.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.27% and has decreased by 4.55 points. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
21 Aug 2023, 08:22:14 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹357.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 130,276. The closing price of the stock was ₹357.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!