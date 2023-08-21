Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at ₹355.15 and closed at ₹357.25. The stock reached a high of ₹358.3 and a low of ₹352 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹76,268.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 130,276 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹352.7, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -4.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.27% and has decreased by 4.55 points. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 130,276. The closing price of the stock was ₹357.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!