Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Quarterly Performance

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL had an open price of ₹453.95 and closed at ₹449.20. The stock had a high of ₹455.25 and a low of ₹438.55. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹95,038.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05, while the 52-week low is ₹314.10. The stock had a trading volume of 297,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.