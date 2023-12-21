Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Quarterly Performance

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL had an open price of ₹453.95 and closed at ₹449.20. The stock had a high of ₹455.25 and a low of ₹438.55. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹95,038.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05, while the 52-week low is ₹314.10. The stock had a trading volume of 297,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
BPCL, or Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, is currently trading at a spot price of 438.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 439.65, while the offer price is 439.9. There is a bid quantity of 1800 and an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 32679000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is ₹438.8. The percent change is -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|18.1%
|6 Months
|17.88%
|YTD
|32.97%
|1 Year
|29.16%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹439.5 with a percent change of -2.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.16% from its previous value. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of 9.7 points in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 297,375. The closing price for the day was ₹449.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!