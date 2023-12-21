Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Quarterly Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 439.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL had an open price of 453.95 and closed at 449.20. The stock had a high of 455.25 and a low of 438.55. The market capitalization of BPCL is 95,038.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05, while the 52-week low is 314.10. The stock had a trading volume of 297,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bpcl December futures opened at 436.65 as against previous close of 441.1

BPCL, or Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, is currently trading at a spot price of 438.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 439.65, while the offer price is 439.9. There is a bid quantity of 1800 and an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 32679000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹438.8, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹439.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 438.8. The percent change is -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months18.1%
6 Months17.88%
YTD32.97%
1 Year29.16%
21 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹439.5, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹449.2

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 439.5 with a percent change of -2.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.16% from its previous value. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of 9.7 points in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹449.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 297,375. The closing price for the day was 449.2.

