comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Today's Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 387.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 385.05 and closed at 387.8. The stock had a high of 390.3 and a low of 385.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is 84,031.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 21,487 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15:18 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹387.8

The current price of BPCL stock is 389.3. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5 points.

Click here for Bpcl Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:03:27 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹388.8, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹387.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 388.8. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:51:25 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388.75, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹387.8

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock is priced at 388.75 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% from its previous value and has risen by 0.95 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35:26 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹387.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹387.8

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 387.95. There has been a 0.04% change in the price, with a net change of 0.15.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15:34 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹387.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,487. The closing price for the stock was 387.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout