Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 387.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, the open price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was 385.05, and the close price was 387.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 390.3, while the lowest price was 385.05. The market capitalization of BPCL stands at 83,955.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 397.8 and 288.2, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 14,416.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹387.8 yesterday

On the last day, BPCL's BSE volume was 14,416 shares, and the closing price was 387.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.