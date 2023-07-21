Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, the open price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was ₹385.05, and the close price was ₹387.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹390.3, while the lowest price was ₹385.05. The market capitalization of BPCL stands at ₹83,955.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹288.2, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 14,416.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.