Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹385.05 and closed at ₹387.8. The high for the day was ₹390.3, while the low was ₹385.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹84,107.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock saw a BSE volume of 14,796 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.