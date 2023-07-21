Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 387.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 385.05 and closed at 387.8. The stock had a high of 390.3 and a low of 385.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is 84,031.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 21,487 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹389.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹387.8

The current price of BPCL stock is 389.3. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5 points.

Click here for Bpcl Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹388.8, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹387.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 388.8. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹388.75, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹387.8

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock is priced at 388.75 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% from its previous value and has risen by 0.95 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹387.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹387.8

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 387.95. There has been a 0.04% change in the price, with a net change of 0.15.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹387.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,487. The closing price for the stock was 387.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.