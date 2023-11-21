Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹391 and closed at ₹390.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹393.2, while the low was ₹387.7. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently ₹84,820.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹407, and the 52-week low is ₹302.5. The BSE volume for the day was 78,709 shares.
The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹389.55, while the high price is ₹393.10.
BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 391 with a bid price of 391.4 and an offer price of 391.45. The offer quantity is 1800 while the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 26,305,200.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹391.6. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.06%
|3 Months
|10.6%
|6 Months
|8.41%
|YTD
|18.61%
|1 Year
|28.9%
