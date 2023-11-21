Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 391.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 391 and closed at 390.2. The stock's high for the day was 393.2, while the low was 387.7. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently 84,820.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 407, and the 52-week low is 302.5. The BSE volume for the day was 78,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 389.55, while the high price is 393.10.

21 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Bpcl November futures opened at 390.45 as against previous close of 392.35

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 391 with a bid price of 391.4 and an offer price of 391.45. The offer quantity is 1800 while the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 26,305,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹391.6, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹391.95

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 391.6. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.06%
3 Months10.6%
6 Months8.41%
YTD18.61%
1 Year28.9%
21 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹392.25, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹390.2

21 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹390.2 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of BPCL on BSE, the volume was 78,709 shares and the closing price was 390.2.

