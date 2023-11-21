Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹391 and closed at ₹390.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹393.2, while the low was ₹387.7. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently ₹84,820.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹407, and the 52-week low is ₹302.5. The BSE volume for the day was 78,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.