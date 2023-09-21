Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plummet as Market Sentiments Turn Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 360.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 353.95 and closed at 360.25. The stock reached a high of 356.25 and a low of 351.35. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,235.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 179,618.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹352.55, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹360.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 352.55. There has been a decrease of 2.14% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.7.

21 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹360.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 179,618 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 360.25.

