Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets on Bearish Market Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 352.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was 351.6, and the closing price was 352.7. The stock reached a high of 354.8 and a low of 350.65 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,117.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 51,901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹352, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹352.7

Based on the current data of BPCL stock, the price is 352 with a percent change of -0.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 points in the stock price.

22 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹352.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 51,901. The closing price for the stock was 352.7.

