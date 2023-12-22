Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.26 %. The stock closed at 439.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, the BPCL stock opened at 422.05 and closed at 439.5. The stock had a high of 450.45 and a low of 422.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is 97189.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05, while the 52-week low is 314.1. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 371,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹449.45, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹439.5

The current stock price of BPCL is 449.45, which represents a 2.26% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 9.95.

22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹439.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 371,650. The closing price for the shares was 439.5.

