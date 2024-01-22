 Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Trend | Mint
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Trend
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Trend

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 481.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price TodayPremium
Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 482.15 and closed at 481.05. The highest price reached during the day was 485.95, while the lowest was 480. The market capitalization of BPCL is 102,767.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 484.55, and the 52-week low is 314.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 240,835 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:06:34 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹482.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹481.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 482.6. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37:42 AM IST

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation148.05-0.55-0.37149.375.77203887.96
Bharat Petroleum Corporation482.61.550.32484.55314.1102767.52
Gujarat Natural Resources22.950.863.8923.611.86184.18
22 Jan 2024, 10:35:15 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST

Bpcl January futures opened at 485.0 as against previous close of 482.9

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 483.1. The bid price is 480.9 and the offer price is 481.45. The offer quantity is 1800 and the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 35517600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:15 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 480 and a high of 485.95 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01:56 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:49:53 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:43:13 AM IST

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.95%
3 Months26.67%
6 Months23.12%
YTD6.72%
1 Year37.55%
22 Jan 2024, 09:04:27 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:10:51 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹481.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 240,835. The closing price for the stock was 481.05.

