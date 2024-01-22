Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Trend

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹482.15 and closed at ₹481.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹485.95, while the lowest was ₹480. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹102,767.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹484.55, and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 240,835 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.