Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹390.3 and closed at ₹391.95. The stock had a high of ₹393.1 and a low of ₹386.5. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹83,923.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹407, while the 52-week low is ₹304.5. On the BSE, a total of 74,425 shares of BPCL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.