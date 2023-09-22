Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Gains Momentum

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹352.05 and closed at ₹352.55. The high for the day was ₹358.4, while the low was ₹352. The market cap of BPCL is ₹76,819.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 238,419.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.1%
|3 Months
|-9.16%
|6 Months
|1.98%
|YTD
|7.49%
|1 Year
|11.0%
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹355.25. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 2.7.
