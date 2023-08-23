Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Soar as Trading Takes Positive Turn

On the last day, BPCL stock opened at ₹351.7 and closed at ₹352. The stock reached a high of ₹354.6 and a low of ₹346.55. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹75,014.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 498,815 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹348.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹346.9
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹348.5 with a percent change of 0.46. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.6 points. Overall, this data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.71%
|3 Months
|-10.07%
|6 Months
|7.32%
|YTD
|4.96%
|1 Year
|3.97%
Bpcl Live Updates
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP
Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹346.9, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹352
Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is ₹346.9. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which means the stock has decreased by ₹5.1.
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹352 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, there were 498,815 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹352.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!