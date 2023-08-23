Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Soar as Trading Takes Positive Turn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 346.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL stock opened at 351.7 and closed at 352. The stock reached a high of 354.6 and a low of 346.55. The market capitalization of BPCL is 75,014.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 498,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹348.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹346.9

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 348.5 with a percent change of 0.46. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.6 points. Overall, this data suggests that BPCL stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.71%
3 Months-10.07%
6 Months7.32%
YTD4.96%
1 Year3.97%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹346.9, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹352

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 346.9. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which means the stock has decreased by 5.1.

23 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹352 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, there were 498,815 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 352.

