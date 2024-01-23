Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stocks plummet as market reacts to company's poor performance

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was ₹488. The stock closed at ₹482.6, with a high of ₹488.05 and a low of ₹481. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹102,597.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹484.55 and ₹314.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,026 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bpcl January futures opened at 487.2 as against previous close of 482.2 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 473.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 472.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 473.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 36,136,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹474, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹482.6 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹474, with a percent change of -1.78%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.6, which represents the decrease in the stock price in numerical terms. Click here for Bpcl Dividend

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹470.5 and the high price is ₹488.05.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 143.65 -4.4 -2.97 149.3 75.77 197828.47 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 471.8 -10.8 -2.24 484.55 314.1 100467.71 Gujarat Natural Resources 23.0 0.1 0.44 23.6 11.86 184.58

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹471.45, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹482.6 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is ₹471.45. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.15, indicating a decrease of ₹11.15 in the stock price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹470.65 and a high of ₹488.05 on the current day.

Bpcl January futures opened at 487.2 as against previous close of 482.2 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 473.25. The bid price is 472.35 and the offer price is 472.65. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest for the stock is 36,068,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl Live Updates BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP More Information

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹474.25, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹482.6 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹474.25 with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.73% and by ₹8.35.

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.03% 3 Months 27.7% 6 Months 23.67% YTD 7.2% 1 Year 39.48%

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹482.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, BPCL on the BSE had a trading volume of 20,026 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹482.6.