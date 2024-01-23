Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stocks plummet as market reacts to company's poor performance

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 482.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was 488. The stock closed at 482.6, with a high of 488.05 and a low of 481. The market capitalization of BPCL is 102,597.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 484.55 and 314.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Bpcl January futures opened at 487.2 as against previous close of 482.2

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 473.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 472.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 473.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 36,136,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹474, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹482.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 474, with a percent change of -1.78%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.6, which represents the decrease in the stock price in numerical terms.

Click here for Bpcl Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 470.5 and the high price is 488.05.

23 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation143.65-4.4-2.97149.375.77197828.47
Bharat Petroleum Corporation471.8-10.8-2.24484.55314.1100467.71
Gujarat Natural Resources23.00.10.4423.611.86184.58
23 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹471.45, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹482.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 471.45. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.15, indicating a decrease of 11.15 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 470.65 and a high of 488.05 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Bpcl January futures opened at 487.2 as against previous close of 482.2

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 473.25. The bid price is 472.35 and the offer price is 472.65. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest for the stock is 36,068,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹474.25, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹482.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 474.25 with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.73% and by 8.35.

23 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.03%
3 Months27.7%
6 Months23.67%
YTD7.2%
1 Year39.48%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹482.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BPCL on the BSE had a trading volume of 20,026 shares. The closing price for the stock was 482.6.

