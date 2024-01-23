Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stocks plummet as market reacts to company's poor performance

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was ₹488. The stock closed at ₹482.6, with a high of ₹488.05 and a low of ₹481. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹102,597.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹484.55 and ₹314.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 473.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 472.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 473.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 36,136,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹474, with a percent change of -1.78%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.6, which represents the decrease in the stock price in numerical terms.
Click here for Bpcl Dividend
The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹470.5 and the high price is ₹488.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.65
|-4.4
|-2.97
|149.3
|75.77
|197828.47
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|471.8
|-10.8
|-2.24
|484.55
|314.1
|100467.71
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|23.0
|0.1
|0.44
|23.6
|11.86
|184.58
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is ₹471.45. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.15, indicating a decrease of ₹11.15 in the stock price.
The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹470.65 and a high of ₹488.05 on the current day.
BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 473.25. The bid price is 472.35 and the offer price is 472.65. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest for the stock is 36,068,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹474.25 with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.73% and by ₹8.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.03%
|3 Months
|27.7%
|6 Months
|23.67%
|YTD
|7.2%
|1 Year
|39.48%
On the last day of trading, BPCL on the BSE had a trading volume of 20,026 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹482.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!