Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Bpcl stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 388.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 391.35 and closed at 388.1. The stock had a high of 402.75 and a low of 391.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is 86929.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 407 and 304.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 634,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹388.1 on last trading day

