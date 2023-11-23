Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹391.35 and closed at ₹388.1. The stock had a high of ₹402.75 and a low of ₹391.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹86929.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹407 and ₹304.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 634,078 shares.
23 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹388.1 on last trading day
