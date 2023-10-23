Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹351.8 and closed at ₹353.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹352.7, while the lowest price was ₹344.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹74,873.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 73,459 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 350.41 10 Days 347.15 20 Days 347.01 50 Days 351.00 100 Days 362.31 300 Days 351.97

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-50.0%) & ₹1.65 (-44.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.1 (+15.79%) & ₹3.05 (+45.24%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low price of ₹341.8 and a high price of ₹347.7 during the current day's trading session.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹343.05, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹346.25 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹343.05, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and the net change is a decrease of 3.2 points. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock price of BPCL. Click here for Bpcl Board Meetings

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.85 as against previous close of 345.85 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 343.55. The bid price stands at 342.9 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 343.1 with an offer quantity of 5400. The stock's open interest is at 24,571,800.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 89.01 -1.28 -1.42 101.44 65.55 122580.66 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 343.65 -2.6 -0.75 397.8 288.2 74311.42 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.0 0.03 0.23 21.1 11.86 104.33

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹343.2, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹346.25 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹343.2. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.05 in the stock's price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of BPCL stock.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹341.8 and the high price is ₹347.7.

Bpcl share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 8 10 Buy 9 9 9 11 Hold 7 7 7 7 Sell 4 4 4 3 Strong Sell 1 1 1 0

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-58.33%) & ₹1.1 (-62.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (+94.74%) & ₹4.25 (+102.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹342, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹346.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is at ₹342. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.25 in the stock price.

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.85 as against previous close of 345.85 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 342.45. The bid price is 341.95, while the offer price is 342.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1800 each. The stock has an open interest of 25,412,400.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 89.0 -1.29 -1.43 101.44 65.55 122566.89 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 342.3 -3.95 -1.14 397.8 288.2 74019.49 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.14 0.17 1.31 21.1 11.86 105.45

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹342.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹346.25 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹342.45 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% and the net change is a decrease of 3.8. This suggests that there is a downward trend in the stock price of BPCL.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹342.2 and the high price is ₹347.7.

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-58.33%) & ₹1.4 (-52.54%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (+52.63%) & ₹3.5 (+66.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹343.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹346.25 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹343.5, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.79% and a decrease of ₹2.75.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 89.22 -1.07 -1.19 101.44 65.55 122869.86 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 343.35 -2.9 -0.84 397.8 288.2 74246.55 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.3 0.33 2.54 21.1 11.86 106.74

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock today was ₹342.95, while the high price reached ₹347.7.

Bpcl October futures opened at 347.85 as against previous close of 345.85 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 344.65 with a bid price of 344.2 and an offer price of 344.45. The offer quantity is 1800 shares and the bid quantity is 3600 shares. The stock has an open interest of 24,501,600 shares.

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹344.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹346.25 Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is ₹344.65. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.6.

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.37% 3 Months -9.58% 6 Months 0.06% YTD 4.81% 1 Year 16.59%

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹346.2, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹346.25 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹346.2. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a small decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹353.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 73,459 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹353.6.