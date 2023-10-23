Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹351.8 and closed at ₹353.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹352.7, while the lowest price was ₹344.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹74,873.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 73,459 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|350.41
|10 Days
|347.15
|20 Days
|347.01
|50 Days
|351.00
|100 Days
|362.31
|300 Days
|351.97
Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-50.0%) & ₹1.65 (-44.07%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.1 (+15.79%) & ₹3.05 (+45.24%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low price of ₹341.8 and a high price of ₹347.7 during the current day's trading session.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹343.05, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and the net change is a decrease of 3.2 points. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock price of BPCL.
Click here for Bpcl Board Meetings
BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 343.55. The bid price stands at 342.9 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 343.1 with an offer quantity of 5400. The stock's open interest is at 24,571,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|89.01
|-1.28
|-1.42
|101.44
|65.55
|122580.66
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|343.65
|-2.6
|-0.75
|397.8
|288.2
|74311.42
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|13.0
|0.03
|0.23
|21.1
|11.86
|104.33
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹343.2. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.05 in the stock's price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of BPCL stock.
The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹341.8 and the high price is ₹347.7.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-58.33%) & ₹1.1 (-62.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (+94.74%) & ₹4.25 (+102.38%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is at ₹342. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.25 in the stock price.
BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 342.45. The bid price is 341.95, while the offer price is 342.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1800 each. The stock has an open interest of 25,412,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|89.0
|-1.29
|-1.43
|101.44
|65.55
|122566.89
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|342.3
|-3.95
|-1.14
|397.8
|288.2
|74019.49
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|13.14
|0.17
|1.31
|21.1
|11.86
|105.45
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹342.45 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% and the net change is a decrease of 3.8. This suggests that there is a downward trend in the stock price of BPCL.
The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹342.2 and the high price is ₹347.7.
Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-58.33%) & ₹1.4 (-52.54%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (+52.63%) & ₹3.5 (+66.67%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹343.5, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.79% and a decrease of ₹2.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|89.22
|-1.07
|-1.19
|101.44
|65.55
|122869.86
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|343.35
|-2.9
|-0.84
|397.8
|288.2
|74246.55
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|13.3
|0.33
|2.54
|21.1
|11.86
|106.74
The low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock today was ₹342.95, while the high price reached ₹347.7.
BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 344.65 with a bid price of 344.2 and an offer price of 344.45. The offer quantity is 1800 shares and the bid quantity is 3600 shares. The stock has an open interest of 24,501,600 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is ₹344.65. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.37%
|3 Months
|-9.58%
|6 Months
|0.06%
|YTD
|4.81%
|1 Year
|16.59%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹346.2. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a small decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 73,459 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹353.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!