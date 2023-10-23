Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
19 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 346.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 351.8 and closed at 353.6. The highest price reached during the day was 352.7, while the lowest price was 344.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is 74,873.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 73,459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days350.41
10 Days347.15
20 Days347.01
50 Days351.00
100 Days362.31
300 Days351.97
23 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (-50.0%) & 1.65 (-44.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.1 (+15.79%) & 3.05 (+45.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low price of 341.8 and a high price of 347.7 during the current day's trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹343.05, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹346.25

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 343.05, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and the net change is a decrease of 3.2 points. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock price of BPCL.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Bpcl Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:48 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 347.85 as against previous close of 345.85

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 343.55. The bid price stands at 342.9 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 343.1 with an offer quantity of 5400. The stock's open interest is at 24,571,800.

23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation89.01-1.28-1.42101.4465.55122580.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation343.65-2.6-0.75397.8288.274311.42
Gujarat Natural Resources13.00.030.2321.111.86104.33
23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹343.2, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹346.25

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 343.2. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of 3.05 in the stock's price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of BPCL stock.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 341.8 and the high price is 347.7.

23 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy88810
Buy99911
Hold7777
Sell4443
Strong Sell1110
23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-58.33%) & 1.1 (-62.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.85 (+94.74%) & 4.25 (+102.38%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹342, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹346.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is at 342. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decrease of 4.25 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 347.85 as against previous close of 345.85

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 342.45. The bid price is 341.95, while the offer price is 342.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1800 each. The stock has an open interest of 25,412,400.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation89.0-1.29-1.43101.4465.55122566.89
Bharat Petroleum Corporation342.3-3.95-1.14397.8288.274019.49
Gujarat Natural Resources13.140.171.3121.111.86105.45
23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹342.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹346.25

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 342.45 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% and the net change is a decrease of 3.8. This suggests that there is a downward trend in the stock price of BPCL.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 342.2 and the high price is 347.7.

23 Oct 2023, 10:57 AM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-58.33%) & 1.4 (-52.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.45 (+52.63%) & 3.5 (+66.67%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹343.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹346.25

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 343.5, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.79% and a decrease of 2.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation89.22-1.07-1.19101.4465.55122869.86
Bharat Petroleum Corporation343.35-2.9-0.84397.8288.274246.55
Gujarat Natural Resources13.30.332.5421.111.86106.74
23 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock today was 342.95, while the high price reached 347.7.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 347.85 as against previous close of 345.85

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 344.65 with a bid price of 344.2 and an offer price of 344.45. The offer quantity is 1800 shares and the bid quantity is 3600 shares. The stock has an open interest of 24,501,600 shares.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹344.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹346.25

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 344.65. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.6.

23 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.37%
3 Months-9.58%
6 Months0.06%
YTD4.81%
1 Year16.59%
23 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹346.2, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹346.25

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 346.2. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a small decrease in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹353.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 73,459 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 353.6.

