Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 346.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) had an open price of ₹347 and a close price of ₹346.9. The stock had a high of ₹349 and a low of ₹344.1. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹74,538.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 1,393,655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:05:54 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹346.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,393,655. The closing price for the shares was ₹346.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!