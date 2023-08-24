Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 346.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) had an open price of 347 and a close price of 346.9. The stock had a high of 349 and a low of 344.1. The market capitalization of BPCL is 74,538.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 1,393,655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,393,655. The closing price for the shares was 346.9.

