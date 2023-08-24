Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) had an open price of ₹347 and a close price of ₹346.9. The stock had a high of ₹349 and a low of ₹344.1. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹74,538.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 1,393,655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹346.9 on last trading day
