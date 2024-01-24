Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹488 and closed at ₹482.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹488.05, while the lowest price was ₹460.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹98,593.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹484.55 and ₹314.1 respectively. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 275,407.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.