Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.06 %. The stock closed at 482.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 488 and closed at 482.6. The highest price reached during the day was 488.05, while the lowest price was 460.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is 98,593.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 484.55 and 314.1 respectively. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 275,407.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹482.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 275,407. The closing price for the stock was 482.6.

