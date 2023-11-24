Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Plummet as Company Reports Decline in Profits

On the last day of trading, BPCL's stock opened at ₹404 and closed at ₹402. The stock reached a high of ₹413.45 and a low of ₹400.85 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹88,918.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹407, while the 52-week low is ₹304.5. The stock had a trading volume of 180,392 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.17%
|3 Months
|15.74%
|6 Months
|13.21%
|YTD
|24.45%
|1 Year
|32.61%
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is ₹409.8 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.4, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.4.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, there were 180,392 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹402.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!