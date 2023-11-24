Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Shares Plummet as Company Reports Decline in Profits

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 411.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL's stock opened at 404 and closed at 402. The stock reached a high of 413.45 and a low of 400.85 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 88,918.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 407, while the 52-week low is 304.5. The stock had a trading volume of 180,392 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.17%
3 Months15.74%
6 Months13.21%
YTD24.45%
1 Year32.61%
24 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹409.8, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹411.2

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 409.8 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.4, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.4.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹402 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, there were 180,392 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 402.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.