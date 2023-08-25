Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹345.75 and the close price was ₹344.7. The stock had a high of ₹352.8 and a low of ₹345.75. The market capitalization of BPCL was ₹75,922.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹397.8 and the 52-week low was ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 106,149 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bpcl August futures opened at 350.6 as against previous close of 351.05 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 353.55. The bid price is 353.2, while the offer price is 353.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 3600. The open interest for BPCL is 28,807,200.

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.6% 3 Months -8.32% 6 Months 9.58% YTD 6.28% 1 Year 6.58%

