Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 351.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 345.75 and the close price was 344.7. The stock had a high of 352.8 and a low of 345.75. The market capitalization of BPCL was 75,922.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8 and the 52-week low was 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 106,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹352.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹351.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 352.95. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1.85.

25 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bpcl August futures opened at 350.6 as against previous close of 351.05

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 353.55. The bid price is 353.2, while the offer price is 353.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 3600. The open interest for BPCL is 28,807,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹353.4, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹351.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 353.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.3.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months-8.32%
6 Months9.58%
YTD6.28%
1 Year6.58%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹351.1, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹344.7

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 351.1 with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 6.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.86% or 6.4.

25 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹344.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 106,149. The closing price for the day was 344.7.

