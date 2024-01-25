Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹464.15 and closed at ₹463. The highest price reached during the day was ₹478, while the lowest was ₹463.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹101,489.85 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹484.55 and the lowest was ₹314.1. The BSE volume for the day was 440,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.