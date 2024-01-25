Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 463 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 464.15 and closed at 463. The highest price reached during the day was 478, while the lowest was 463.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is 101,489.85 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 484.55 and the lowest was 314.1. The BSE volume for the day was 440,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹463 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 440,249. The closing price of the stock was 463.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.