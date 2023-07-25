Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST

Bpcl stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 390.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 388.85 and the close price was 390.5. The stock had a high of 391.75 and a low of 387.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is 84,334.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8 and the 52-week low was 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 48,444 shares.

25 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹390.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 48,444. The closing price of the shares was 390.5.

