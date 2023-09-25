Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹353.9 and closed at ₹355.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹357.45, while the low was ₹351.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹76,106.22 crore. The 52-week high for BPCL's stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 131,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.