Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹353.9 and closed at ₹355.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹357.45, while the low was ₹351.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹76,106.22 crore. The 52-week high for BPCL's stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 131,061 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹351.95. The percent change is -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.3 in the stock price.
