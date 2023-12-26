Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹450 and closed at ₹449.45. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹453.2, while the lowest was ₹445.1. BPCL's market capitalization is ₹96,530.24 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹482.05 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 210,254.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.