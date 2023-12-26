Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 446.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 450 and closed at 449.45. The highest price it reached during the day was 453.2, while the lowest was 445.1. BPCL's market capitalization is 96,530.24 crore. Its 52-week high is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 210,254.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹449.35, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹446.4

The current stock price of BPCL is 449.35. It has experienced a 0.66% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.95 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months17.81%
6 Months24.21%
YTD35.14%
1 Year36.22%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹446.4, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹449.45

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is at 446.4. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.05 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹449.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 210,254. The closing price for the day was 449.45 per share.

