Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹450 and closed at ₹449.45. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹453.2, while the lowest was ₹445.1. BPCL's market capitalization is ₹96,530.24 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹482.05 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 210,254.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of BPCL is ₹449.35. It has experienced a 0.66% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.95 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|3 Months
|17.81%
|6 Months
|24.21%
|YTD
|35.14%
|1 Year
|36.22%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is at ₹446.4. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.05 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 210,254. The closing price for the day was ₹449.45 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!