Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 476.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was 477 and the close price was 476.6. The stock reached a high of 488.55 and a low of 471.05 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 100,840.36 crore. The 52-week high is 484.55 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,265,484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹476.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,265,484. The closing price for the stock was 476.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.