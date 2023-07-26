Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹388 and closed at ₹389.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹390.7, while the lowest price was ₹384.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹83,555.75 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹397.8 and the lowest price was ₹288.2. On the BSE, a total of 134,281 shares of BPCL were traded.
26 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹389.55 yesterday
