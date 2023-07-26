Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 389.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 388 and closed at 389.55. The highest price reached during the day was 390.7, while the lowest price was 384.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is 83,555.75 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 397.8 and the lowest price was 288.2. On the BSE, a total of 134,281 shares of BPCL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹389.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 134,281. The closing price for the stock was 389.55.

