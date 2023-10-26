Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 334.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's 339.6

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 339.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

BPCL's stock opened at 342.95 and closed at 342.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 346.6, while the lowest was 338.55. The market capitalization of BPCL is 73,478.89 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 297.3. The total BSE volume for the day was 47,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl closed today at ₹334.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹339.6

Today, the closing price of BPCL stock was 334.95, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The net change for the day was -4.65. The stock's closing price yesterday was 339.6.

26 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation86.12-1.46-1.67101.4467.15118600.68
Bharat Petroleum Corporation334.95-4.65-1.37397.8297.372430.12
Gujarat Natural Resources13.2-0.17-1.2721.111.86105.93
26 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 331.5 and the high price is 339.2.

26 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 337.8 as against previous close of 339.75

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 335.05. The bid and offer prices stand at 334.45 and 334.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities both at 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 8627400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stock is 298.80, while the 52-week high price is 397.90.

26 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹334.45, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 334.45. The percent change is -1.52%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-86.96%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 330.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.8 (+128.57%) & 8.4 (+479.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation85.8-1.78-2.03101.4467.15118159.99
Bharat Petroleum Corporation332.25-7.35-2.16397.8297.371846.26
Gujarat Natural Resources13.18-0.19-1.4221.111.86105.77
26 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹332.3, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 332.3. There has been a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates that the BPCL stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:05 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 337.8 as against previous close of 339.75

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 332.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 332.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 332.55. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 1800. The open interest for BPCL stands at 8301600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days349.54
10 Days347.42
20 Days346.55
50 Days350.64
100 Days362.13
300 Days352.33
26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹332.8, down -2% from yesterday's ₹339.6

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock has a price of 332.8. It has experienced a percent change of -2 and a net change of -6.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2% and has decreased by 6.8 points.

26 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-91.3%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 330.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (+85.71%) & 7.45 (+413.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹333.7, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 333.7 with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -5.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.74% and the value has decreased by 5.9.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 332.7 and the high price is 339.2.

26 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Bpcl Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 337.8 as against previous close of 339.75

BPCL, or Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, is currently trading at a spot price of 333.75. The bid price stands at 333.15, while the offer price is 333.35. The offer quantity is 1800, matched by the bid quantity of 1800. Additionally, the stock's open interest is recorded at 8364600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation85.75-1.83-2.09101.4467.15118091.13
Bharat Petroleum Corporation333.65-5.95-1.75397.8297.372149.0
Gujarat Natural Resources13.0-0.37-2.7721.111.86104.33
26 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹333.4, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 333.4. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, suggesting a decrease of 6.2 points. Overall, the stock price for BPCL has experienced a decline.

26 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock's low price today was 332.7 and the high price was 339.2.

26 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-91.3%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 330.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (+114.29%) & 6.6 (+355.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹334.6, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹339.6

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock has a price of 334.6. There has been a percent change of -1.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 337.8 as against previous close of 339.75

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 333.6. The bid price is 333.15, indicating the highest price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. The offer price is 333.35, representing the lowest price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 1800, while the bid quantity is 3600, indicating the number of shares available for buying and selling respectively. The open interest stands at 8233200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation85.69-1.89-2.16101.4467.15118008.5
Bharat Petroleum Corporation333.45-6.15-1.81397.8297.372105.75
Gujarat Natural Resources13.23-0.14-1.0521.111.86106.17
26 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 332.7 and a high of 339.2 today.

26 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹333.4, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹339.6

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 345.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-86.96%) & 0.1 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 330.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.75 (+296.55%) & 0.5 (+42.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation86.0-1.58-1.8101.4467.15118435.42
Bharat Petroleum Corporation334.5-5.1-1.5397.8297.372332.81
Gujarat Natural Resources13.05-0.32-2.3921.111.86104.73
26 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹334.65, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 334.65, with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -4.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.46% and has decreased by 4.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 337.8 as against previous close of 339.75

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 335.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 334.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 335.1. The stock has a bid quantity of 1800 and an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest is quite high at 8,262,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 334.7 and a high of 339.2 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹335.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹339.6

Based on the current data of BPCL stock, the price is 335.35 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -4.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.25% and the value has decreased by 4.25 rupees.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.16%
3 Months-8.56%
6 Months-2.59%
YTD2.86%
1 Year12.34%
26 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹337.05, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is 337.05. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹342.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,881. The closing price for the shares was 342.7.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.