Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 351.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL was 352, and the closing price was 351.95. The highest price reached during the day was 353.5, while the lowest price was 348.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 76,084.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at 397.8, and the 52-week low was 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 119,593.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:13:14 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 351.05, and the high price is 354.75.

26 Sep 2023, 10:02:35 AM IST

Bpcl September futures opened at 351.75 as against previous close of 351.6

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 354.65. The bid price is 354.0 and the offer price is 354.15. The offer quantity is 1800 and the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest stands at 18,280,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:40:24 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹353, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹351.85

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 353 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and has a net increase of 1.15 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37:10 AM IST

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.1%
3 Months-6.33%
6 Months2.04%
YTD6.48%
1 Year12.81%
26 Sep 2023, 09:00:04 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹351.85, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹351.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 351.85. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:02:08 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹351.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 119,593. The closing price for these shares was 351.95.

