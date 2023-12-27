Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 446.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BPCL opened at 447.05 and closed at 446.4. The stock reached a high of 456.4 and a low of 444.35. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 97,741.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05, while the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 282051 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹446.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 282,051. The closing price of the shares was 446.4.

