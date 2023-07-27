Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 386.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL opened at ₹385.35 and closed at ₹386.4. The stock reached a high of ₹394.95 and a low of ₹383.8 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹83,663.87 crore. The 52-week high is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 322,396 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:10:25 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹386.4 yesterday
On the last day, BPCL's shares on the BSE had a volume of 322,396 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹386.4.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!