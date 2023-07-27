Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 386.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL opened at 385.35 and closed at 386.4. The stock reached a high of 394.95 and a low of 383.8 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 83,663.87 crore. The 52-week high is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 322,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹386.4 yesterday

On the last day, BPCL's shares on the BSE had a volume of 322,396 shares. The closing price for the day was 386.4.

