Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 334.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's 334.95

26 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 334.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 337.05 and closed at 339.6. The highest price reached during the day was 339.2, while the lowest price was 331.5. The company's market capitalization is 72,430.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 297.3. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 69,544.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl closed today at ₹334.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹334.95

The closing price of BPCL stock today was 334.5, which represents a decrease of 0.13% from the previous trading day. The net change in price was -0.45 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was slightly higher at 334.95.

27 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation86.930.810.94101.4467.15119716.18
Bharat Petroleum Corporation334.5-0.45-0.13397.8297.372332.81
Gujarat Natural Resources13.210.151.1521.111.86106.01
27 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock reached a low of 334 and a high of 338.3 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:41 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 335. The bid price is 336.15, while the offer price is 336.4. The offer quantity is 1800, and the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest stands at 23981400.

27 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.0 (-9.09%) & 1.05 (-8.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 24.1 (-5.68%) & 33.0 (-1.79%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation87.251.131.31101.4467.15120156.87
Bharat Petroleum Corporation336.01.050.31397.8297.372657.17
Gujarat Natural Resources13.40.342.621.111.86107.54
27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹336.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹334.95

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 336.4. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small upward trend in the BPCL stock.

27 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 334.2 and a high of 338.3 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of INR 335.35. The bid price for the stock is INR 336.5 with a bid quantity of 1800 shares, while the offer price is INR 336.7 with an offer quantity of 3600 shares. The open interest for BPCL stands at 23,947,200 shares.

27 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹335.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹334.95

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 335.4. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days346.50
10 Days347.35
20 Days345.93
50 Days350.19
100 Days361.89
300 Days352.39
27 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.75 (-20.45%) & 0.5 (-9.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.6 (-7.63%) & 32.55 (-3.13%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹334.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹334.95

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 334.6 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.1% and the net change in price is -0.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) stock was 334.25, while the high price reached 338.30.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) is currently trading at a spot price of 335.85. The bid price is 336.8 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 337.0 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL stands at 23,902,200.

27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation87.10.981.14101.4467.15119950.29
Bharat Petroleum Corporation335.350.40.12397.8297.372516.61
Gujarat Natural Resources13.130.070.5421.111.86105.37
27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹335.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹334.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 335.4. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is as follows: Today's low price is 335 and today's high price is 338.3.

27 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.85 (-15.91%) & 1.0 (-13.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 24.0 (-6.07%) & 32.7 (-2.68%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹336.9, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹334.95

The current stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 336.9. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8889
Buy99911
Hold7778
Sell4443
Strong Sell1110
27 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation87.21.081.25101.4467.15120088.01
Bharat Petroleum Corporation336.952.00.6397.8297.372862.6
Gujarat Natural Resources13.190.131.021.111.86105.85
27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 336.45. The bid price for the stock is 337.65, with a bid quantity of 5400 shares. The offer price is 337.9, with an offer quantity of 5400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 23877000.

27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 335, while the high price is 338.3.

27 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹336.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹334.95

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 336.5, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.46% from the previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.55 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Bpcl

Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.0 (-9.09%) & 0.6 (+9.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.25 (-9.0%) & 32.7 (-2.68%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation87.391.271.47101.4467.15120349.67
Bharat Petroleum Corporation336.251.30.39397.8297.372711.23
Gujarat Natural Resources13.550.493.7521.111.86108.74
27 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 337.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 338.25, while the offer price is even higher at 338.55. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1800 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 23,880,600, indicating strong investor interest.

27 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹335.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹334.95

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 335.85, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and has a net increase of 0.9.

27 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is 335, while the high price is 338.3.

27 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹334.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 334.95. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.34%
3 Months-7.31%
6 Months-5.81%
YTD1.36%
1 Year10.71%
27 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹334.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹339.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 334.95, with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 4.65.

27 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹339.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,544. The closing price of the shares was 339.6.

