Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : Bpcl closed today at 334.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's 334.95

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl closed today at ₹334.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹334.95 The closing price of BPCL stock today was ₹334.5, which represents a decrease of 0.13% from the previous trading day. The net change in price was -0.45 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was slightly higher at ₹334.95.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 86.93 0.81 0.94 101.44 67.15 119716.18 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 334.5 -0.45 -0.13 397.8 297.3 72332.81 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.21 0.15 1.15 21.1 11.86 106.01 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock reached a low of ₹334 and a high of ₹338.3 on the current day.

Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 335. The bid price is 336.15, while the offer price is 336.4. The offer quantity is 1800, and the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest stands at 23981400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-9.09%) & ₹1.05 (-8.7%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹24.1 (-5.68%) & ₹33.0 (-1.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 87.25 1.13 1.31 101.44 67.15 120156.87 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 336.0 1.05 0.31 397.8 297.3 72657.17 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.4 0.34 2.6 21.1 11.86 107.54 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹336.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹334.95 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is ₹336.4. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small upward trend in the BPCL stock.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹334.2 and a high of ₹338.3 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of INR 335.35. The bid price for the stock is INR 336.5 with a bid quantity of 1800 shares, while the offer price is INR 336.7 with an offer quantity of 3600 shares. The open interest for BPCL stands at 23,947,200 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹335.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹334.95 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹335.4. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Click here for Bpcl Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bpcl share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 346.50 10 Days 347.35 20 Days 345.93 50 Days 350.19 100 Days 361.89 300 Days 352.39

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.75 (-20.45%) & ₹0.5 (-9.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹23.6 (-7.63%) & ₹32.55 (-3.13%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹334.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹334.95 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹334.6 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.1% and the net change in price is -0.35.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) stock was ₹334.25, while the high price reached ₹338.30.

Bpcl Live Updates

Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0 BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) is currently trading at a spot price of 335.85. The bid price is 336.8 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 337.0 with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for BPCL stands at 23,902,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 87.1 0.98 1.14 101.44 67.15 119950.29 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 335.35 0.4 0.12 397.8 297.3 72516.61 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.13 0.07 0.54 21.1 11.86 105.37

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹335.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹334.95 Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is ₹335.4. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is as follows: Today's low price is ₹335 and today's high price is ₹338.3.

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (-15.91%) & ₹1.0 (-13.04%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹24.0 (-6.07%) & ₹32.7 (-2.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹336.9, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹334.95 The current stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹336.9. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

Bpcl share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 8 9 Buy 9 9 9 11 Hold 7 7 7 8 Sell 4 4 4 3 Strong Sell 1 1 1 0

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 87.2 1.08 1.25 101.44 67.15 120088.01 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 336.95 2.0 0.6 397.8 297.3 72862.6 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.19 0.13 1.0 21.1 11.86 105.85

Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 336.45. The bid price for the stock is 337.65, with a bid quantity of 5400 shares. The offer price is 337.9, with an offer quantity of 5400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 23877000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹335, while the high price is ₹338.3.

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹336.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹334.95 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹336.5, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.46% from the previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.55 in the stock price.

Top active options for Bpcl Top active call options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-9.09%) & ₹0.6 (+9.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Bpcl at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹370.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹23.25 (-9.0%) & ₹32.7 (-2.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bpcl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 87.39 1.27 1.47 101.44 67.15 120349.67 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 336.25 1.3 0.39 397.8 297.3 72711.23 Gujarat Natural Resources 13.55 0.49 3.75 21.1 11.86 108.74

Bpcl October futures opened at 336.75 as against previous close of 337.0 BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 337.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 338.25, while the offer price is even higher at 338.55. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1800 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 23,880,600, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹335.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹334.95 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹335.85, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and has a net increase of 0.9.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock is ₹335, while the high price is ₹338.3.

Bpcl Live Updates

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹334.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹339.6 The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹334.95. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.34% 3 Months -7.31% 6 Months -5.81% YTD 1.36% 1 Year 10.71%

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹334.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹339.6 The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹334.95, with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of ₹4.65.