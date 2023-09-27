Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges as Trading Takes a Hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 351.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 352.95, close price was 351.85, high was 354.75, and low was 351. The stock's market cap is 75,987.29 crore. The 52-week high is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 83,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹351.05, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹351.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 351.05. There has been a -0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.35.

27 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹351.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83,047. The closing price of the shares was 351.85.

