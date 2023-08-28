Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Soars as Investors Take Advantage of Positive Market Trends

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 350.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL's open price was 351.1, the same as the closing price. The stock reached a high of 354.1 and a low of 349.35. BPCL has a market capitalization of 75,727.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 123,084.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹354.6, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹350.2

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 354.6, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% and the net change is an increase of 4.4.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months-7.39%
6 Months10.3%
YTD5.98%
1 Year6.2%
28 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹350.2, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹351.1

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 350.2. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹351.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,084. The closing price of the stock was 351.1.

