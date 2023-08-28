Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Soars as Investors Take Advantage of Positive Market Trends

On the last day of trading, BPCL's open price was ₹351.1, the same as the closing price. The stock reached a high of ₹354.1 and a low of ₹349.35. BPCL has a market capitalization of ₹75,727.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 123,084.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹354.6, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% and the net change is an increase of 4.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|3 Months
|-7.39%
|6 Months
|10.3%
|YTD
|5.98%
|1 Year
|6.2%
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹350.2. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,084. The closing price of the stock was ₹351.1.
