Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹454 and closed at ₹452. The highest price reached during the day was ₹456.4, while the lowest price was ₹448.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹98,303.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05, and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. A total of 334,981 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
